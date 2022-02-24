Kay Johnson Alford Cannon
A funeral service for Kay Johnson Alford Cannon, 73, will be held Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. in Happy Home Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Kay passed away Feb. 22 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Thory Johnson and Irene Johnson Norton.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Jimmy Alford and Edgar Cannon; her daughter, Jennifer Alford Evans; and two sisters, Shelby Jean Hucks and Geneva Hilburn.
Kay was a member of High Point Baptist Church where she loved to worship her Lord and Savior. She found great joy in spending time with her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who referred to her as “Grandma Cake”. She will be remembered for her hard work ethic, her sweet smile and for always loving and supporting those closest to her. Surviving Kay is one daughter, Katina Ambrose (Teddy); five grandchildren, Kyle Drew (Nicole), Kaylyn Brown (Kyle), Jacob Ambrose, Abigail Ambrose and Olivia Ambrose; three great-grandchildren, Ryan Drew, Jackson Brown and James Edgar Brown; four brothers, Lamar Johnson, Joseph Johnson, James Johnson and Jacob Johnson; and three sisters, Sara Hardwick, Lib Holden and Mary Allen.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday prior to the service 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
Memorials can be made in her honor to High Point Baptist Church, 6923 Juniper Bay Road, Conway, SC 29527.
Anyone planning to attend the service is asked to follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing.
Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, SC 29511 is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
