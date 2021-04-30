Mrs. Kathy Lynn Richardson McDowell
LORIS-A graveside service for Kathy Lynn Richardson McDowell, 65, will be held May 2 at 3 p.m. in Cherry Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Blanton officiating.
Mrs. McDowell passed away April 28 at her home.
Born Sept. 16, 1955, in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Marion Jason Richardson and the late Dula Mae Futrell Richardson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDowell was predeceased by six loving sisters.
Mrs. McDowell worked as a supervisor at the Sand Dunes Beach Resort and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Mitchell McDowell of the home; three daughters, Stacy Cox Cannon and her husband Chad, Lindsay Graham and her husband Jeremy, and their father, Howard Cox and Whitley Cox, all of Loris; a son, Kevin McDowell and his wife Ashley of Troutman, N.C.; eight loving grandchildren, Peyton Cannon, Emree Cox, Elijah Cox, Chandler Graham, Dalton Graham, Chase Graham, Blake McDowell and Cody McDowell; a brother, Bill Todd and his wife Ruby of Texas; and two sisters, Betty Davis and her husband John of Green Sea, and Florence Williams of Myrtle Beach.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service and then again immediately following the service in Cherry Hill Cemetery.
Please sign Mrs. McDowell’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
