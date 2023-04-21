Kathryn Doranda Lewis
Kathryn Doranda Lewis, 75, passed away Sunday at her residence with her loving husband by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Wayne and Marjorie Hughes of Conway. She was also predeceased by her “Puppy Child” Maggi.
Kathryn was a graduate of Deland High School in Florida and attended Winthrop College. She was the administrative assistant to the President of WCI Corporation at her retirement.
She was a loving wife and mother, who adored her grandchildren. She had a passion for preparing five-star meals and cross-stitching, and she was an avid reader.
She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Kathryn is survived by her loving and caring husband, Lamar Lewis; a son, Robert Harrington (Parker and Leif) of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Christina (Aaron) O’Brian (Grace and Graham McNeil) of Charleston; a brother, Larry Hughes (Lucy); a niece, Diane (Jay) Dennis (Shelly Gray and Davis) of Myrtle Beach; and a special sister-in-law, “Sis” Helen Holley of Florida.
It was Kathryn’s wish that her service be private with the immediate family only. The Rev. Kirk Lawton will be officiating.
She will be truly missed by her family and many friends. Special thanks go out to the doctors and staff at CMC, especially Dr. Robert F. Yacavone, who was with her through her courageous battle with cancer. Also, a special thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the CMC Foundation at www.cmcfoundationsc.com or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Services were conducted at the Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel under the direction of Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.