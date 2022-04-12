Kathryn Ann Smith
A funeral service for Kathryn A. Smith, 77, will be held April 13 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ben Cook officiating. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Smith passed away April 10 at her residence.
Born April 12, 1944 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth B. Luke and Elina Cooper Luke.
Kathryn was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She loved spending time with her family and attending First United Pentecostal Church.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Ray Smith; son, Robert Normandin (Chastity-Marie); and brothers, Ken Luke and Mike Luke, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
