Kathleen Perritt
A graveside service for Kathleen Perritt, 76, will be held Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m. in Aynor Church of God Cemetery with the Rev. Timothy Julian officiating.
Mrs. Perritt, widow of William “Gene” Perritt of Galivants Ferry, passed away Aug. 2.
Mrs. Perritt was the daughter of the late Hubert and Grace Todd McCracken.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Perritt was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Buddy Allen, Peggy Marlowe, James “Tony” McCracken, Pearline Peavy and Shelby Jean McCracken.
The Aynor Church of God member enjoyed spending time with her family and camping.
Surviving Mrs. Perritt are her two daughters, Ginnie Hucks (Sammy) and Karen Perritt; two grandchildren, Samuel Hucks and Jennifer Hucks; two great-grandchildren, Kallie Grace Worley and Krew Huxton Elvis; two brothers, Ronnie McCracken and Jimmy McCracken; one sister, Lilly Wayne Causey; and many special nieces, nephew and extended family.
Memorials can be made in honor of Mrs. Perritt to Aynor Church of God, 430 Jordanville Road, Aynor, SC 29511. Please remember to follow all mask and social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC. Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Kathleen is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
