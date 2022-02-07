Kathleen Jones Young Ray
GALIVANTS FERRY- Graveside services for Kathleen Jones Young Ray, 89, will be held Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. in Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Buddy Seay officiating.
Mrs. Ray went to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 5, surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 30, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Neil McClellan and Mammie Brown McClellan.
Mrs. Ray was a loving and devoted wife to Mr. Jack, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all.
Kathleen enjoyed taking care of her family and was a very hard worker, who taught her family great work ethics.
She was a member of Langston Baptist Church and enjoyed being part of her Sunday school class.
Mrs. Ray worked at Aynor Manufactory for twenty-three years, before going to Aberdeen Manufactory in Loris where she retired.
She is predeceased by her first husband, Murray Julius Jones; daughters, Linda Graham, Bonnie Maurer, Myrtle Melton and Cathy Phipps; siblings, Bill McClellan, Johnny McClellan and Levone McClellan.
Mrs. Ray is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, Jack Ray; one son, David Jones (Wanda); two daughters, Patsy Gore (Dennis), Jeanie Solomon (Tom); two sisters, Marie Godbolt and Carolyn Baker (Joe); 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, along with many friends and family that will miss her.
Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agape Care Hospice, 3009-B Church St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
