Kathleen E. “Kat” McMillan
Memorial services for Kathleen E. “Kat” McMillan, 100, be held July 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. B. Mike Alexander Jr. officiating.
Mrs. McMillan passed away June 29.
Born Oct. 30, 1921 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late James and Nancy Joyner Edwards.
Mrs. McMillan was a member of Kingston Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed cooking, cross-stitching and gardening and was the owner and operator of Edwards Flower and Gift Shop.
Along with her parents, Mrs. McMillan was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Neil “Mac” McMillan; a daughter, Betty Buchanan McMillan; two brothers, Carl L. Edwards and J. Wilton Edwards; and a sister, Nettie Maude Edwards Fisher.
Mrs. McMillan is survived by her daughter, Cookie McMillan and Vonna Gengo; and her two grandsons, Ryan Gengo and Stephen Gengo.
Memorials may be sent to Theatre of the Republic, 331 Main St., Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
