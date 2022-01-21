Kathleen Clancy
Kathleen Clancy, 80, wife of Joseph T. Clancy, passed away at her home Jan. 18.
Born Feb. 25, 1941 in Baltimore City, Md., she was the daughter of Italian immigrants Francisco Antonio Malvaso and Elizabeth Credito Malvaso. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Phillip Robert Malvaso, Francisco A. “Frank” Malvaso Jr. and Robert Malvaso.
Mrs. Clancy enjoyed crafts and tending her flower garden, but her greatest joy was in taking care of her husband, her children and her home. Words cannot adequately describe what she meant to her children and her husband of 40 years, but they loved her deeply and will miss her every day.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Clancy; her daughters, Tammy Sandridge and her husband Gary and Annette Sterling and her husband Merle; her grandchildren, Michelle Brooks, Ashley Sandridge and Jillian Sandridge; her great-granddaughter, Lilly Morganthal; her stepsons, Kevin Clancy and Joseph T. Clancy III; her stepdaughter, Christine M. Clancy; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
No local services are planned. Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, is serving the family.
