Katherine Russ McCune
GEORGETOWN-A memorial service for Katherine Russ McCune, 57, will be held March 29 at 10 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Mrs. McCune passed away March 21 in Tidelands Georgetown Hospital.
Born Feb. 26, 1966 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late James Walter “JW” Russ and Judith Hahn Russ.
Katherine was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed taking trips with her son, her job as a nurse and taking care of people in need.
Mrs. McCune is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, Graydon Roger McCune Jr; son, Roger Adam McCune; brother, Craig P. Russ and Bradley D. Todd (Susan); sister, Julie T. Daft (Bob), along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
