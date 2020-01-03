CONWAY—Katherine "Auntie" Hayes Corrao, 89, passed away Dec. 17 at the home of her niece Jean and husband, Frank Grady with whom she had made her home since 2016.
The daughter of the late Daniel and Albina Hayes of Milford Massachusetts, she was predeceased by her husband, Albert who died in 1983.
She was also predeceased by a sister and four brothers.
She leaves many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of St. Mary's High School, she resided in Miami Beach for 45 years. She most recently had worked at Publix Bakery in Hialeah, Florida, not retiring until she relocated to South Carolina.
A faithful Catholic, she attended St. James Church in Conway and was devoted to the Blessed Mother, to whom she prayed for anyone needing intervention.
She loved the time that she spent living in South Carolina, and made many friends here, especially her group of friends at Food Lion that she visited almost daily until she became ill.
One of her favorite activities was the monthly birthday luncheons where she was always the center of attention, the senior lady of the neighborhood.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Juan De Jesus Solorzano at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. A burial will be held at a later date in St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery in Milford, Massachusetts.
Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stJude.org.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
