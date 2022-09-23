Katherine Byrd Bock Harrison
LORIS-Funeral services for Katherine Byrd Bock Harrison, 72, will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel. Committal services will be held in Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Harrison passed away Sept. 20.
Born Sept. 27, 1949 in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of the late Paul H. Bock Sr. and the late Byrd Johnson Bock. She attended Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church and was an LPN with Greensboro and Chapel Hill hospitals.
Survivors include her brothers, Paul H. Bock Jr. and his wife Sandra of Leesburg, Va., and John L. Bock of Quinton, Va.; sisters, Susan E. Bock of Gum Springs, Va., and Anne C. Steinruck of Powhatan, Va.; stepchildren, Charles Wayne Harrison, Danette Lang Scism and Wynn-Ann Quakenboss of North Carolina; and many loving grand and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harrison was predeceased by her husband, Charles Daniel Harrison.
Please sign Mrs. Harrison’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
