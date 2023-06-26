Karl “Shane” Bullock
A memorial service for Karl “Shane” Bullock, 46, will be held June 29 at 4 p.m. in Waccamaw Christian Family Worship, 508 SC-90, Conway.
Shane went to be with the Lord June 25. He was a kindhearted son, brother, uncle and friend who was always willing to help others. Shane loved animals and especially his dog, Storm.
Born Sept. 26, 1976 in Conway, he was a son of Trudy Miller and the late Dan Bullock Sr.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, John “Fannie” McDowell and Braxton (Darcus) Bullock.
Survivors include two brothers, Tommy (Ginny) Hall of Conway and Danny (Malisa) Bullock of Conway; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those who wish may make donations in lieu flowers to Horry County Animal Care Center in Conway, 1923 Industrial Park Road, Conway.
Grand Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, 9020 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.