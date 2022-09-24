Karen Watts Spivey
Services for Karen Watts Spivey, 80, were held Sept. 23 in First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
Karen passed after a very short illness on Sept. 18.
Born July 13, 1942, she was the daughter of Arthur Louis Watts Sr. and Vera Watson Watts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James E. Watts; sister-in law, Lenora Graham Watts; a nephew, Jimmy Watts of Lakeview; a sister, Vera Frances Watts Taylor; brother-in law, Truett J Taylor from the Tilley Swamp section of Conway.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Richard “Dick” A. Spivey of the Dunes Club area of Myrtle Beach; and her brother, Arthur Louis “Louie” Watts Jr. from Tilley Swamp.
She was the beloved Aunt Karen to nine nephews, four nieces and many great-nephews and great-nieces. Karen loved all of her family and especially looked forward to her frequent excursions to Calabash, N.C., with her brother. They would evaluate the weekly oyster cache at Ella’s Seafood and share remembrances of their family.
With her husband, Karen was founder and manager of Myrtle Beach KOA Kampground. She also had a successful career as an antiques dealer and remained throughout her life a tasteful curator of rare and beautiful things. She also delighted in her garden and the carefully manicured natural splendor of this special and dearly held piece of Horry County. Her gracious and attentive tours of the property were always a highlight for her visitors.
Karen relished the company of her loved ones, and whether sitting together inside or strolling in the shade of the oak trees, she always offered a warm hug, a dish of candy and lovely company to all those who crossed the threshold of her lovely home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church. P.O. Box 70127, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
