Karen Sue Kendall Cole

LORIS-Memorial services for Karen Sue Kendall Cole, 75, will be held May 14 at 11 a.m. in Maple Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Reeves officiating.

Mrs. Cole went home to be with her Lord and Savior April 29. Born Oct. 5, 1946 in Urbana, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Willard Cornelius Kendall Sr. and the late Glenna Leora Ropp Kendall. Mrs. Cole was a member of Maple Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Boyd and her husband Robert; three sons, John Cole and his wife Ruth of Herndon, Va., Alan Cole of Xenia, Ohio, and David Cole of Bellefontaine, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Aaron Cole, Annah Cole, Alyssa Cole, Abby Cole, Brittney Brown and her husband Matt, Thomas Boyd and Katherine Cole; one great-grandchild, Jasper Brown; three brothers, Willard Kendall Jr. and his wife Sharon, Roger Kendall and his wife Becky, and Ralph “Rick” Kendall and his wife Jane; and one sister, Edith Forsythe.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cole was predeceased by her husband, William Charles Cole Jr.; one brother, Chris Kendall; and one sister, Wilma Hodge.

Those who wish may make memorials to Maple Baptist Church, 4500 Highway 65, Conway, SC 29526. Please sign Mrs. Cole’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.