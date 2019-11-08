MYRTLE BEACH—Karen Sue Clemmens Gehbauer passed away Oct. 27 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Davenport, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Clemmens.
Karen enjoyed going to the beach and watching the wildlife out of her window and she loved her cat Frack.
Survivors include daughter Victoria Ricketts (Scott) of Coal Valley, Illinois; sister Vicki Flathers (Rick) of Pawleys Island; grandchildren Archer and Sawyer Ricketts; nephew Christopher Flathers (Kristina) of Wilmington, Delaware, and numerous cousins.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Smith Clinic, 116 Baskerville Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585, or to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. , Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.