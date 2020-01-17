MYRTLE BEACH—Karen Leann Bobo, 37, died Jan. 7 at Embrace Hospice House.
Born in Myrtle Beach, she was the daughter of Connie and Rodney Lancaster and the late James “Biddie” Bobo.
Karen was a recent graduate of Horry Georgetown Technical College with a degree of associate applied science in the culinary arts.
She was preceded in death by her father and nephew Gavin Brunetti.
Surviving in addition to her mother are brothers Daniel Bobo and Marshall Lancaster and wife Bri; sisters Oleta Rheuark, Emilie Scott and Valarie Brunetti and husband Dana; grandmother Mary Clary; nieces and nephews Lauren Jackson and husband Nick, Remington Scott, Harrison Scott, Grayson Brunetti, Jack Brunetti and Jayce Lancaster; fiancée John Anderson and the Mark Stolle family.
A memorial service was held Jan. 13 at Surfside Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Karen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, a cause that was very near to her heart.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
