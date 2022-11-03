Karen H. Goldsmith
A chapel service for Karen H. Goldsmith will be held Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Ms. Goldsmith passed away Nov. 2 at her home in Conway.
She was predeceased by her father, Harry P. Benson; her mother, Alice P. Stanley Maynard; a brother, Larry Wayne Benson; and a sister, Patricia J. Collins.
Surviving are a son, Terry Daniels (Melinda); two brothers, Harry C. “Chris” Benson and Frankie Hewitt (Carolyn); two nieces, Kathy J. McCormick (Joe) and Crissy Young (Barrett); a nephew, Wes Benson (Joan); three great-nieces, Kelle McCormick, Savannah Young and Heather Benson; two great-nephews, Barrett and Tristen Young; and two very special friends, Debbie Kynett (Ken) and Barbara Grainger (Steve); and a very special cousin, Linda Jackson (Jay).
The family will receive friends Nov. 4, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at the funeral home where, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society. Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
