PAWLEYS ISLAND—On June 23, Karen H. Colburn was welcomed into the arms of the Lord at Waccamaw Hospital.
Karen was born Dec. 1, 1947, to the late George H. and Mildred S. Hock in Baltimore, Maryland.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by brothers Bruce and Craig Hock.
Karen is survived by husband Jack; son Chris; granddaughters Megan and Erin; sister Pam Freitag and many nephews and a niece.
Professionally, Karen worked in a number of roles, including as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines, a staff draftsman for Bendix Corporation on the Apollo 11 project, swim instructor at the Towson YMCA and an electronic drafter on many medical equipment designs for Becton Dickinson, where she retired in 2005.
After moving to Pawleys Island in 2005, Karen was active in the community, both as a member of Precious Blood of Christ Church and in the social life at the River Club. Quick with a smile and a kind word, Karen was loved by the many people whose lives she touched.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Precious Blood of Christ Church privately by her family.
Private interment is to follow at a later date.
Flowers may be sent to the church the day of the service. Any contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
