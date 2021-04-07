Karen D. Causey
LORIS-Funeral services for Karen Denise Gander Causey, 48, were held April 6 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jason Cook and the Rev. Vernie Batten officiating. Committal services followed in Carter Cemetery.
Mrs. Causey passed away April 1 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born Feb. 23, 1973, in Jacksonville, N.C., she was the daughter of Mark Elmer Gander and the late Collene Phillips Gander. Karen worked for the Coca-Cola Company for 23 years and was a member of The Refuge Church in Conway.
Survivors, including her father of Bonneau, are her husband Chad Everette Causey of the home; three loving daughters, Brenna Hall, Olivia Causey and Maggie Causey of Loris; sisters, Robin Gander of Rock Hill, and Katherine Kraack and her husband Evan of Goose Creek; and her husband’s parents, Randy Causey and his wife Louise and Marie Cooper and her husband Tom of Loris.
