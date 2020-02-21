MYRTLE BEACH—Kaleb Swecker passed away Feb. 11.
Born in Elkins, West Virginia, Kaleb enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his friends.
He always like to be out in nature instead of being inside. He enjoyed fishing and surfing.
Kaleb never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by father Michael Brian Swecker and uncle Michael Bright.
Survivors include his mother Angela Rosier and Trent Lummus; brother Joshua Swecker (Kat Goodman); partner Alyssia Lucas; grandfather Thomas Rosier; grandmother Sue Summerfield (Calvin) and grandparents, Joe and Ellen Swecker.
A memorial service was held Feb. 15 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
