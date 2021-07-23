Junior West
Funeral services Junior West, 90, will be held July 26 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Gregg Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
Junior West was born Nov. 20, 1930 in Horry County, a son of the late Tal and Ollie West. He left this life for his Heavenly reward on July 22 at 7:56 p.m., surrounded by his family.
His greatest loves in his life were his loving wife of 66 years, his family, his dogs, fishing and gardening. He was a master craftsman and machinist.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Raymond Lockwood.
On July 22, 1955, he married the love of his life, Cassie W. Williams of the home, who survives him.
Junior is also survived by his six daughters, Judi Peace (Keith), Cheryl Lockwood, Inez Edmonds (Keith), Vickie West, Renee Hensley and Robin Edmonds (Randy); fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
