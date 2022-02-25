Junior H. Collins
A funeral service for Junior H. Collins, 99, was held Feb. 18 in Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Entombment followed in the Mausoleum at Hillcrest Cemetery, directed by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway.
Mr. Collins passed away Feb. 14 at his residence after an Illness.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late George Washington and Nora Addie Todd Collins. He was a WWII veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was retired owner and operator of Town and Country Cleaners and was a faithful member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church where he formerly served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Aubrey, Donnie and Scarborough; and a sister, Grace Jordan.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 75 years, Annie Mae Chestnut Collins; four sons, Gene (Jerley) Collins, Michael (Sherri) Collins, Bill (Kim) Collins and Kent Collins; grandchildren, Hope (Jon) Baker, Courtney Collins and Jill (Caleb) Primm; three great-grandchildren, Bryson Primm, Adalyn Primm and Dylan Collins; four stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 2710 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526.
