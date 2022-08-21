Junior Allen
Funeral services for Junior Allen, 97, will be held Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. in Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Terryl Prosser officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Allen passed away Aug. 17 at home, where he had lived most of his life with his late sister, Lena, and her husband, the late Rev. Don R. Watts. He was surrounded by family.
Born Dec. 17, 1924, he was a son of the late James Sparkman Allen Sr. and the late Rosa Ola Anderson Allen.
Mr. Allen was a longtime member of Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church where he served faithfully. He retired after thirty-five years from Red Hill Chip/New South.
Mr. Allen enjoyed gardening well into his nineties, playing his harmonica whether anyone wanted him to or not, going on trips to the beach and driving his golf cart. In his later years he perfected the art of napping -- and of pretending to nap. He loved spending time with his family more than anything else in the world.
Mr. Allen was predeceased by his parents and several siblings, including Sam, Archie, Hattie, Sadie, Grace, Edna, James Henry, and Carl “Buddy”. A special niece, Sarah Parker, and a special nephew, Donald Watts, also preceded him.
Surviving him are his sister, Lucille Abbott; special family member, Mary Dean Watts; great-nephews, Darel Watts and Mike Parker (Eugenie); great-nieces, Darla Watts Barnette (Layne) and Dana Watts Small (Kye); great-great-nephew, Troy Small; great-great-nieces, Sarah Parker, Kylee Small and Rylee Small; great-great-great nephew, Kolton Small; and many, many other much-loved nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service in Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4889 U.S. 701 North, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
