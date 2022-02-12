June Martin
Funeral services for June Martin, 79, will be held Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. in Pisgah United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Allen Vaught will be officiating.
Mrs. Martin, of Galivants Ferry, passed away Feb. 11 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. June was the daughter of the late Cecil and Louise Floyd.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Buddy Floyd, Ted Floyd, Larry Floyd, Dickie Floyd and Bubba Jordan. She was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities.
Mrs. June retired from Horry County Schools (Aynor Elementary) and was the manager of the Aynor Pool for many years. She loved working with flowers and loved to travel with her husband. Mrs. Martin was a member of the United Methodist Woman’s Club and the Waccamaw Tractor and Engine Club, but what she loved most was spending time with her family.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband, Bobby Martin; three daughters, Lisa Johnson (Danny Ray), Mellanie Graham (Stacey) and Elizabeth Ammons (Jeremy); two sons, Darren Martin (Rhonda) and Stephen Martin; nine grandchildren, Bradley Moore (Bridgit), Walker Johnson, Daly Johnson, Bridget Graham, Dustin Graham, Dylan Ammons, Sarah Ammons, Savanna Martin and Jacob Martin; four great-grandchildren, Kameron Graham, Konnor Graham, Bradlyn Moore and Brighton Moore.
The family will return home following the committal and will visit with friends at the home of Mr. Bobby and Mrs. June (12120 Pee Dee Road South, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544).
Memorials can be made in honor of Mrs. Martin to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 1600 Pisgah Church Road, Aynor, SC 29511.
Remember to follow all CDC social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave, Aynor, SC 29511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.