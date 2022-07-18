June Huggins Cox
LORIS-Funeral services for June Huggins Cox, 85, were held July 18 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Dr. Louis Venable and the Rev. Ross Altman officiating. Committal services followed in Twin City Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Cox passed away July 15 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Born April 5, 1937 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late James Grover Huggins and the late Rosa Bell Bullard Huggins.
Mrs. Cox was a homemaker and longtime member of Loris First United Methodist Church. She was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her two sons, Robert F. Cox Jr and his wife Terry of Shallotte, N.C., and Steve Cox and his wife Edi of Loris; four grandchildren, Austin Cox and his wife Hannah and their children Walin Cox and Wade Cox, Ethan Cox and his wife Madeline, Stephanie Cox Atwood and her husband Ryan, and Meredith Cox.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was predeceased by her husband, Robert Franklin “Bobby” Cox Sr.
Memorials may be made to Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., Loris 29569.
Please sign Mrs. Cox’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.