Julius Coley Thompson Jr.
Funeral services for Julius Coley Thompson Jr., 83, will be held March 15 at 2 p.m. in Salem United Methodist Church, Conway with the Rev. Joshua Keith and the Rev. Ed Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Thompson died March 12.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late Julius Coley Thompson Sr. and the late Margaret Sue Dennis Thompson.
He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Santee Cooper at the Grainger Steam Generating Plant.
Mr. Thompson was predeceased by two brothers, Joe Thompson and Dennis E. Thompson.
Surviving are his wife, Lenora Hardee Thompson of Conway; one daughter, Renee Kennedy (John) of Conway; one son, Mickey Thompson (Kayla) of Little River; five grandchildren, Chase Thompson (Ashley), McClure Thompson, Lee Kennedy (Taylor), Brian Kennedy (Mary Reagan) and Cole Kennedy (Taylor); five great-grandchildren, Thiesyn Thompson, Lawson Kennedy, Rosalee Kennedy, Preslee Kennedy and Mary Blakely Kennedy; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Thompson, Joyce Privett and Patricia Lee of Conway, and Betty Thompson of Hopkins; one brother-in-law, Bob Hardee (Harriett) of Lake Wylie; and niece and nephews, Susan Thompson of Conway, Joey Thompson, Michael Thompson and Grey Thompson of Hopkins.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday.
Memorials may be sent to Salem United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2376 S.C. 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.