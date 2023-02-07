Julie R. Tregembo
Julie Mae Robinson Tregembo, 70, received her angelic wings Jan. 24 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones.
Julie was a lover of all animals and left behind her beloved cats, Chloe and Rascal, who were her best friends through her last days.
She was born in Wilmington, N.C., Nov. 29, 1952, in James Walker Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Robert James Robinson and Genevieve Starling Robinson. She graduated from New Hanover High School in 1971.
She is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie Evans Hilliard (Michael) of Savannah, Ga., and Cindy Lynn Evans of Wilson, N.C.; her brothers, Robert Denning Godfrey of Bolivia, N.C., and James Starling Robinson (LuAnn) of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Michael David Hilliard Jr., Cameron Evan Hilliard (Macaila), Catherine Voorhes Vasquez (David), Matthew Steven Voorhes, Nicolas Alexander Campana; and nine great-grandchildren, Madison Hilliard, Makenzie Hilliard, Kaison Hilliard, Sophia Rose Hilliard, Juniper Hilliard, A.J. Rocha, Gabriel Vasquez, Eloise Vasquez and Alayna Bradbury.
A Memorial Service will be held in Wilmington, N.C. The date has not been determined.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements.
