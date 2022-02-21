Julia Thompkins
Graveside services for Julia Thompkins, 90, will be held Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. in Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Mrs. Thompkins passed away Feb. 19 at her residence.
Born Oct. 30, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Willard Henry and Lillie Skipper Richardson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompkins was predeceased by her husbands, Troy Howard Thompkins and Norman Anderson; three sons, Mark, Jennings and Billy Joe Thompkins; and one grandson, Chad James Geiger.
She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. She loved gardening, planting flowers and taking care of her many farm animals.
Mrs. Thompkins is survived by one son, Andy Troy Thompkins; one daughter, Hilda Hucks; four grandchildren, Heath Thompkins, Joe Thompkins, Shaun Parker and Jami Nichols; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Thompkins, Taylor Thompkins, Gracin Thompkins, Annabelle Thompkins, Troy Thompkins, Riley Parker and James Nichols; one sister, Vick Lawson Squires; and a daughter-in-law, Nanette Thompkins.
People attending the service are asked to remember to follow all CDC social distancing and mask guidelines.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Johnson Funeral Home, of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
