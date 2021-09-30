Julia C. Flemming
GALIVANTS FERRY-Julia Catherine Flemming, 78, passed away Sept. 28 in The Oaks of Loris.
Born Jan. 29, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Randolph C. Flemming and Anna Schmidt Flemming.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Susie Flemming.
Ms. Julia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
She loved her animals and loved drinking her coffee and smoking her cigarettes every morning.
Ms. Julia loved being outside enjoying nature. She also loved watching Hallmark movies, especially murder mysteries.
Ms. Julia is survived by her son, Scott Lowrie (Wendy); two daughters, Brie Riley (Kyle) and Dee Dee Raines (Stacey); two-adopted sons, Hobart Lowrie and Tony Marone; a sister, Vonnie Lawrence (John); seven grandchildren, Nickolus Watson, Autumn Lowrie, Carson Lowrie, Adam Gonzales, Aaron Gonzales, Mason Lowrie and Hadley Lowrie; a great-granddaughter, Lily Gonzales; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.
