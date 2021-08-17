Judy Lynette Roberts Page
Graveside services for Judy Lynette Roberts Page, 68, will be held Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. in Floyd Family Cemetery, located at Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Judy flew to glory Aug. 16 at home surrounded by her adoring family.
Born in Florence, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Roberts Sr. and Erva Lee Roberts, but spent most of her life in the Dog Bluff community and as a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. Not a day passed in which Judy didn’t bring goodness and light to those lucky enough to know her.
Despite being famously stubborn, Judy is almost always described as being the sweetest lady with the most generous heart. She loved to work and enjoyed 17 years caring for infants at Lovell Child Care at the First Baptist Church in Conway.
Mrs. Page loved everyone, always acted with a joyous heart and was too humble to ever complain. No one has been a more devoted wife, sister or mother than she was. She leaves behind her husband, Paul Arthur Page; her brother, William Henry Roberts Jr. (Karen); and two daughters, Leah Page and Jamie (Dominick) Bezmen. Judy is finally free from the chains of her earthly body and is dancing with her crowns piled high. Praise the Lord!
The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials can be made in Mrs. Judy’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org or by mail 30 East 33rd Str., New York, N.Y. 10016.
Please remember to follow all CDC social distancing and face covering guidelines when attending the service. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
