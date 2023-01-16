Judy P. Hucks
Funeral services for Judy P. Hucks, 79, will be held Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Burial will take place Jan. 23 at noon in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
Mrs. Hucks, wife of Thomas “Lenair” Hucks, passed away Jan. 14 in the Roper Hospice Cottage.
Born Jan. 23, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Michael G. and Truman R. Gary Purtle. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hucks was predeceased by one brother, Michael Gordan Purtle; and two sisters, Susan Elaine Purtle Borresen and Nancy Purtle Wagner.
She was a member of Lexington United Methodist Church in Lexington and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband of the home, Thomas “Lenair” Hucks, Mrs. Judy is survived by her son, Thomas L. “Tommy” Hucks II; three daughters, Alicia Hucks Awdeh, Kellye Hucks Holdridge (John) and Karen Hucks Ralston (Brian); thirteen grandchildren, Alexander Thomas Awdeh, Sydney Mikel Holdridge, Mattison Grier Holdridge, Joshua Franklen Ralston, Huston Hucks Holdridge, Solomon William Ralston, Hanna Amirah Awdeh, Gabriel Brian Ralston, Sadie Lenair Holdridge, John William “Jack” Hucks, Oliver Truman Hucks, Edward “Eddie” Wyatt Hucks and Packson John Holdridge.
The family will receive friends prior to the services from 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
Memorials can be made in Mrs. Judy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 28105, www.stjude.org.
