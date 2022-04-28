Judy M. Cannon

Funeral services Judy M. Cannon, 74, will be held April 29 at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church of Conway. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Cannon, widow of James "Jimmy" Dennis Cannon, passed away April 25.

Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Gary Monroe Harrelson and late Martha Bell Suggs Harrelson.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Conway, where she attended various Sunday school classes, the Carolina Sunshine Class, Faithful Friends and the Sonshine class. Mrs. Cannon also attended Women of Virtue Bible Study and was a member of the Adult Ministries at First Baptist Church.

Prior to retirement, she was employed by Coastal Carolina University.

She was predeceased by a brother, Brooks Harrelson; a sister, Hazel Smalls; and a niece, Lease Cook.

Mrs. Cannon was an active member of the Conway Senior Center at the Conway Recreation Department. She loved playing disc golf and spending time with her family.

Surviving are one son, Danny S. Cannon (Teresa J. Cannon) of Loris; one daughter, Kristie D. Hendrick (Sandy) of Conway; four grandchildren, Taylor A. Hendrick, Walker G. Hendrick, Holly Carroll and Michael Keith Williamson; one brother, David Harrelson of Thomasville, N.C.; and two sisters, Katherine Williamson (niece Faye Lindsey of Dillon) and Nancy Rogers of Thomasville, N.C.; and several other nieces and nephews.

The family will visit briefly with friends after the committal service at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 603 Elm St., Conway, SC 29526.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.