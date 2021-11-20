Judy Kay Williams Bellamy

NICHOLS-A memorial service for Judy Kay Williams Bellamy, 73, were held Nov. 20 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ghent and the Rev. Randall Ghent officiating.

Mrs. Bellamy passed away Nov.17 at her home in Nichols.

Born Sept. 10, 1948 in Mullins, she was the daughter of the late John Daniel “J.D.” Williams and the late Pauline Causey Williams. She was a faithful servant and loved reading her Bible daily. Mrs. Bellamy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Survivors include her husband, David E. Bellamy; son, Martin Bellamy of Nichols; daughter, Sherry Davis and her husband Allen of Chadbourn, N.C.; four grandchildren, Chase Martin Bellamy and his wife Emily, Shelby Johnson Strickland and her husband Dakota, Crystal Melody Jones and her husband Andrew, and James L. Johnson IV and his wife Allie; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald Williams and his wife Pat and Paul Williams of Loris; and three sisters, Janice Ghent and her husband the Rev. Randy and Barbara Bellamy and her husband Hugh of Loris, and Sandie Mitchum and her husband Dr. Mark of Cary, N.C.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bellamy was predeceased by her brother, Johnny Williams.

