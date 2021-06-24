Judy Faye Hardee Boyd
Funeral services for Judy Faye Hardee Boyd, 75, will be held June 25 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Myron Pritchard and the Rev. David Watts officiating.
Mrs. Boyd passed away June 22 at her home.
Born on June 11, 1946 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late William Luther Hardee and the late Jarona Estelle Mishoe Hardee. Mrs. Boyd worked as a substitute teacher with Horry County Schools until her retirement and was a member of New Home Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Stephen Boyd of Conway; grandson, Brock Boyd and his girlfriend Skyler Wells of Conway; great-grandson, Jaxxon Levi Boyd; and brother, Tommy Gene Hardee of Loris.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boyd was predeceased by her husband, Glenn Vernon Boyd; daughter, Diana Lynn Boyd; brother, Jerry William Hardee; and sister, Mary Joanne Gore.
Visitation will be held 1 p.m.-2 p.m. on June 25 at Hardwick Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to New Home Baptist Church at 1665 Hwy. 139, Conway.
Please sign Mrs. Boyd’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.