Judy Dianne Alford
Funeral services for Judy Dianne Alford, 72, will be held Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Cribb and the Rev. Teddy Rabon officiating.
Mrs. Alford, of Galivants Ferry, passed away at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was the daughter of the late William Pete and Lorena Ward Goff. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Letha McDowell; and one brother, Jimmy Goff.
Mrs. Alford was a member of South Conway Freewill Baptist Church and a wonderful Christian wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and at church and reading her Bible. Mrs. Judy never missed a chance to watch her grandchildren play ball. Mrs. Alford is survived by her husband, David Alford; one son, Ricky Alford (Alison); two daughters, Christy Shaw (Tim) and Melissa Burkett (Geoff); four grandchildren, Matthew Alford, Amanda Blake Alford, Seth Shaw and Luke Shaw; two brothers, Wendell Goff and Randall Goff; and one sister, Joyce Hyman.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Mrs. Judy Alford to South Conway Freewill Baptist Church, 3602 Copperhead Road Conway, SC 29527. The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, SC 29511.
