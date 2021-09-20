Judy B. Daniels
LORIS-Funeral services for Judy B. Daniels, 71, will be held Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with the Rev. Robert Ellis Brown and the Rev. Stephen Hyman officiating.
Burial will follow in the Princeville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sept. 21, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
Mrs. Daniels went to be with the Lord Sept. 19.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late R.J. Barnhill and the late Gracie Tyler Barnhill. She was a faithful Christian and a member of White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Daniels always put the Lord and her family first. She enjoyed cooking and will be remembered as a devoted caretaker, who loved looking after her family and friends.
Mrs. Daniels loved all of her family, including her nieces and nephews, who were very special to her.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William C. Daniels; one brother, Jimmy Barnhill (Shirley); and a brother-in-law, Earl Johnson.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Ellis Brown (Tabitha) and Ryan Oneil Brown (Tisha) of Loris; one daughter, Tammy Singleton (Woody) of Loris; one stepson, William Kevin Daniels of Marion; two grandsons, Isaiah Brown (Shelby) and Luke Brown of Loris; one brother, the Rev. Mitchell Barnhill (Celeste) of Loris; and two sisters, Joann Johnson of Loris and Sherry McCrea (Steve) of Holden Beach, N.C.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
