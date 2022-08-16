Judy Ann Featherstone
Judy Ann Featherstone, 70, of Conway, passed away Aug. 4, surrounded by her husband David, her son John and daughter-in-law Laura.
Before having strokes and being bedbound, she loved to take walks on the beach with her dog Katie. She also loved being in the kitchen and always liked trying new recipes.
Earlier in life, she worked in hospitals and was an EMT for a while. During that time she also helped make radios for the soldiers in Vietnam. She loved helping people. Later in life she changed careers to the retail and food industry while raising her three sons.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David; her son, Rusty of Peru, Ind.; her son, Mike and his wife Leanne of Peru Ind.; and her son, John and his wife Laura of Conway; four brothers, Mike Hayes of Myrtle Beach, Keith Middleton of Fairfield, Ohio, and Jamie and Rob Middleton of Williamsburg, Ohio; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is handling arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
