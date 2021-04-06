Judith Ann Hudson
A graveside service for Judith Ann Hudson, 70, will be held April 9 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Mausoleum with visitation one-hour prior.
Mrs. Hudson passed away April 5 in Conway Medical Center.
Born March 5, 1951, in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Coland and Bertha Smith Altman.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Angela Renee Hudson; and brothers, James Altman, Michael Altman, John Wayne Altman and Lawrence Altman.
Judith enjoyed her flowers, gardening, watching mystery shows and working around the house. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Hudson is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Hudson; daughter, Bridget Fowler (Ronald); two grandchildren, Nicholas and Peyton Howell; great-grandchild, Noah Cole Howell; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
