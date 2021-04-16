Judith Carol Benton
Graveside services for Judith Carol Benton, 59, will be held April 18 at 3 p.m. in Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Mrs. Benton passed away April 14.
Born on Aug. 14, 1961, in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Benjamin Benton Jr. and the late Marthia Virginia Brown Benton. Ms. Benton was a caregiver and a member of Gurley Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two brothers, Joseph “Buster” Benjamin Benton III of Conway and John “Buddy” Benton and his wife Linda of Bangor, Pa.; sister, Mary Altman of Galivants Ferry; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Yogi.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Benton was predeceased by two sisters, Doris Benton and Miriam Whittaker; and two nieces, Barbara Ann Whittaker and Chelsea Altman.
Visitation will be held April 18 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. in Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at 2600 Network Boulevard, Suite 300, Frisco, Texas 75034.
Please sign Ms. Benton’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home (843) 756-7001.
