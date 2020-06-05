PAWLEYS ISLAND—Judith Atkins Wall passed away peacefully at her home on May 28.
Born on Sept. 27, 1936, in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mrs. Wall was the daughter of James Murrey Atkins and Judith Woods.
After graduating from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, Mrs. Wall attended Sweet Briar College and graduated magna cum laude from Boston University in 1962 with a degree in English literature. In 1959, she married Edwin Craig Wall Jr.
While living and raising her family in Conway, Mrs. Wall was a member of Kingston Presbyterian Church and, as a long-time resident of Pawleys Island, she also attended Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church.
While a private person, Mrs. Wall will be remembered for the twinkle in her eye, her dry wit, her grace and her enormous intelligence. Additionally, she and her late husband leave a lasting legacy from their numerous charitable endeavors that touched the lives of their communities. A few organizations and institutions that she held a particular interest in were Brookgreen Gardens, Coastal Carolina University and South Carolina ETV.
Mrs. Wall is survived by brother James Murrey Atkins of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister Catherine Atkins Thomas of Durham, North Carolina; children Edwin Craig Wall III (Emily) of Columbia, Benjamin Rutledge Wall II (Jaime) of Spartanburg and Judith Wall Guest (Achille) of King George, Virginia, and grandchildren Edwin Craig Wall IV, Emily Liles Wall, Campbell Woods Wall, Achille Murat Guest, Amelia May Guest, Roselyn Chandler Wall, Benjamin Rutledge Wall III and Natalie Adair Wall. She is also survived by her longtime friend and employee William Lynch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Brookgreen Gardens.
In light of current restrictions on assembly, a private graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Conway and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
