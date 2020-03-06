PAWLEYS ISLAND—Judith Ann Zachar (nee Judy Mikulsky) 80, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 27.
Judy was born Dec.16, 1939, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, daughter of Evelyn (Lambrecht) and John James Mikulsky.
She graduated from Mary D Bradford High School in 1957 and went on to Marquette University where she graduated magna cum laude in 1961.
More importantly, it is there where she met her future husband James E. Zachar who proposed to her on campus. They married in 1961 and were married for 44 years until James’ passing in 2005.
Together they raised five children: Mary (husband Tim McGuire) of Greenville, James (Jay), John of Chicago, Tom (Lisa Walberg) of Glencoe, Illinois, and Elizabeth (Betsy) of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Judy stayed at home to raise her five children, including triplets.
When the children were in school full time, Judy went back to work, first as a teacher.
She also went on to earn a BS in computer science from Coe College and eventually an MBA from Lake Forest College.
Judy went on to a career as a systems analyst at Household Financial until she “retired” in 1992 to spend more time with her family.
She was a life member of the Christ Child Society, serving as president of the Dayton, Ohio, chapter 1974-76 and national board member 1976-78. Later she rose within the ranks of the Christ Child Society, serving in national leadership positions.
When Judy and her husband moved to Pawleys Island, they built their retirement home which became a destination for their children, grandchildren and friends for more than a decade.
They also became active in their local parish, Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church. Judy was involved in the Women’s Club. She loved lecturing and singing in the choir.
Before her husband died and even afterwards, Judy was an avid traveler to many parts of Europe, the Holy Lands and she even made a solo trip to Poland. Judy especially enjoyed traveling to see her grandchildren and never missed a milestone, a graduation, a first communion or even a robotics competition.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John and son Jay.
She is survived by her beloved brother John (Margaret nee Mackniak ); four children; nieces Rachel and Sara and grandchildren Nathan (21), Patrick (20), Edward and Emily (20), Amanda (18), Brendan (17), Charles (17), John (15), Sarah (13), Joe (11), Lucas (9) and Lucinda (7).
Judy’s special treasures, who all called her “Nana,” were her grandchildren, who will miss her very much.
As much as Judy’s passing is mourned, hers was a life filled with family, generosity to others and deep faith.
A funeral Mass was held March 3 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Bruch Funeral Home, 3503 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, WI 53142. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Repast will follow at House of Gerhard, 3927 75th St., Kenosha, WI.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield/Pawleys Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.