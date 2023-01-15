Juanita Prince Simmons
Funeral services for Juanita Prince Simmons, 94, will be held Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. from Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Simmons, widow of Rudolph Simmons, passed away Jan 15.
Born in High Point, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Albert Asbury and Cornie Bell Sarvis Prince. She was a member of Langston Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 27 years. Prior to retirement, she was employed with Woods Dime Store and Jones Dime Store for 26 years.
Surviving are five sons, Wayne Simmons (Janice), Dale Simmons (Mildred), Wendell Simmons (Robin), A.D. Prince (Eloise), and Ricky Jordan of Conway; a daughter-in-law, Audrey Jordan of Conway; eleven grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
