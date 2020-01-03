MYRTLE BEACHJuanita Churchill Edwards, 90, passed peacefully in her home on Dec. 18.
Juanita was the fourth born of 11 children to John Victor Churchill and Blanche Doherty Churchill of Washburn, Maine.
Juanita was employed at the Army and Air Force Exchange in Presque Isle, Maine, where she met future husband Ambrose W. Edwards.
After marriage, she began her life serving as a military housewife and mother both state-side and abroad. She and her husband also participated in providing for underprivileged children.
Juanita was a member of the Order of Eastern Star an appendant body of the Masonic Fraternity. In 1968, she received recognition from La Salle Extension University for interior decorating.
Upon retirement from the military, she supported and assisted her husband with his business, New TV & Radio.
She was a devoted Christian and enjoyed attending church and participating in many related activities. She also enjoyed decorating, displaying, collecting antiques, dolls, quilts and many other items.
She loved to bake chocolate pound cakes and deliver them to friends and family during the holiday season.
She was predeceased by husband Ambrose W. Edwards; children Benjamin L. Edwards and daughter Barbara E. Crawford; parents John Victor and Blanche Doherty Churchill; brothers Austin E. Churchill, John D. (Jack) Churchill and Gerald F. Churchill and sisters Elizabeth M. (Betty) Palmer and Beryl Jean Clark.
She is survived by brothers Robert W. Churchill and Francis D. Churchill; sisters Evelyn M. Day, Lona M. Clark and Linda J. Sowers; son-in-law Oliver T. (Ted) Crawford; his and Barbara’s children Juanita M. (Tami) Crawford, Oliver T. (Teddy) Crawford and wife Sommer, Benjamin W. Crawford and wife Holly, Jaime C. Horton and husband Daniel, Victor A. Crawford and wife Robin and Joshua B. Crawford and wife Miranda; son James W. Edwards and wife Jennifer, their children Landon W. Edwards and Luke W. Edwards; daughter Belinda J. Edwards and her children Charley J. Blackmon, Ambrose Edward, Sean Douglas, Vance W. Edwards and Jettie J. Edwards; great grandchildren (Tami) Christian, Caleb and Mikias (Teddy) Noelle, Taylor and Olivia, (Benjamin) Haley, Dayton, Avery (Jaime) Kameron, Loghan and Ava (Victor) Josiah, Nolan, Alivia, Zeke, Miles and Zoey (Joshua) Joslyn, James, Jackson, Mia, Madison, Maddox (Charley) Julia and Colt.
Services were held Dec. 21 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home with Dr. Wayne Brown officiating. Entombment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.