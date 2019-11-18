WETUMPKA, ALABAMA—Juanita Cannon Bath, 81, died Nov. 4 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
Born Feb. 5, 1938, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Walker J. and Blanch E. (Joyner) Cannon.
She is survived by sons Glenn (Cindy) Abbott and Rudy Abbott; daughter Debra (David) Bath Oliver and brother, Bill (Linda) Cannon.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Bath in 2014 and brothers Elwood and Alton Cannon.
A funeral service was held Nove. 9 at Homewood Baptist Church, with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.
