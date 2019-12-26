MYRTLE BEACH—Juan Rodriguez, 80, died Dec. 9 at his home.
Born Jan. 27, 1939, in Robstown, Texas, he was a son of the late Geronimo and Ester (Gonzales) Rodriguez.
Juan was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a mechanic in Vietnam and worked on the Douglas A-1 Skyrider planes.
He loved crabbing, fishing, and enjoyed anything involving the beach or a lake, and was an avid snow skier.
He spent many years with FedEx, and enjoyed his daily flight and deliveries to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.
He loved his years spent on his farm just outside Roanoke, and always looked forward to taking his grandchildren fishing from the piers at the various beaches.
Survivors include wife Billie Rodriguez of the home; daughter Corine (Michael) Rodriguez Sandifer; sisters Rosa Zuniga and Julia Mayorga; grandchildren Adrienne Sandifer Larkin and Elias Sandifer and nephew Leonard Keith.
He was predeceased by brothers Julio Raul Rodriguez and sisters,Lupe Valadez and Maria Barrera.
