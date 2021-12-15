Joycelyn Best Johnson
A memorial service for Joycelyn Best Johnson, 50, will be held Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. in Aynor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove and the Rev. David F. Best Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Johnson passed away Dec. 15 in Grand Strand Medical Center following an accident.
Born Oct. 7, 1971, she was a daughter of Katherine Rabon Best and the late Rev. David F. Best Sr. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Aynor United Methodist Church. She was very talented and loved doing crafts.
Mrs. Johnson was the former music director at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Wallace and a former Cub master.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband of the home, Brian Johnson; three sons, Samuel Morgan Reynolds Best (Taylor), William Alexander Johnson and Joseph Rodin Johnson; one daughter, Alicia Marlene Lewis; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Scarlet and Alice Best; and one brother, the Rev. David F. Best Jr.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to Aynor United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 348 Aynor, SC 29511. Please leave a word of encouragement to the family at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Everyone attending the service is asked to wear a mask and follow all CDC guidelines.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
