Joyce Edna Beck
MARION-A funeral service for Joyce Edna Beck, 86, was held Aug 19 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marion, 200 Faulk Road. Burial followed in the Florence National Cemetery.
Mrs. Beck passed away Aug. 15 at her daughter’s residence after an illness.
Joyce was born in Charleston, a daughter of the late John D. Conner Jr. and Pauline Elise Antley Conner. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marion for 32 years, where she served as a Cub Scout troop mother and a Brownie troop mother. A member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Eastern Star of Marion, Mrs. Beck was a member of bowling leagues in Texas, Charleston and Florence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton August Beck; son, Kenneth Ray Blackwood; great-grandson, Tristan Hicks; brother, John Gilbert Conner Sr.; and sister, Sylvia Maynard.
Surviving are her daughters, Katherine Elise Beck, Krystal Joi (David) Cook and Robyn Elizabeth Beck; sons, John August (Elizabeth) Beck, Joseph Gui (Theresa) Beck and Richard Conner Beck; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her beloved canine companion, Bella Savannah; and many other family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org.
