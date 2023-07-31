Joyce Bennett Parker
Joyce Bennett Parker, 85, passed away July 26 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 4, 1937 in Covington, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Gordon Bennett and Margaret Ida Dickerson Bennett. Mrs. Parker graduated from Erskine College and Vanderbilt-Peabody College for Teachers. She was an English professor at the University of South Carolina and Coastal Carolina University for more than thirty years, where she was a senior faculty marshal for major functions. Joyce received the Distinguished Teachers Award in 1972 and was awarded the Coastal Carolina University Medallion Honor in 2013.
Mrs. Parker was a soloist for more than 200 weddings in the area. She directed the choirs at First Baptist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway. She was an avid theatre supporter, who acted in and directed several productions.
Mrs. Parker also served as president for the Conway Fine Arts Club and was a member of the Conway Ivy Garden Club.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Dr. Marshall E. Parker; three children, Carol Hieronymus (John) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Eddie Parker (Stacey) of Richmond, Va., and Shannon Fyfe (David) of Tampa, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Jet Marshall Hieronymus, Jayden Joyce Hieronymus, Kyle Parker, Nicole Ayers, Kensington Parker, Molly Fyfe and Wade Fyfe; three great-grandchildren, Parker Ann Ayers, Luke Ayers and Dawson Ayers; and two sisters, Nancy Hicks and Marie Taylor (Walt).
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 519 E 4th St., Chattanooga, Tenn. 37403. Tax ID #13-5613797 in memory of Joyce Parker.
Please sign the online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.