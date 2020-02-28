MYRTLE BEACH—Joyce Ann Robertson, 87, died Feb. 22 at her residence.
Mrs. Robertson was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Margaret and Oscar Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by husband Thelmer and grandson Jordan.
She is survived by son Rodney Robertson of Myrtle Beach; daughter Lisa Robertson and husband Mike Gibson; grandchildren Misty Connell, Justin and Andrew Robertson and Jonathan Dingess; eight great-grandchildren; sister Ina Jean Smith of Virginia and several nephews.
A graveside service was held Feb. 24 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
