Joyce Ann Holt
Funeral services for Joyce Ann Holt, 78, will be held Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. in Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Kinlaw officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mra. Holr passed away Dec. 19 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 5, 1943 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Doss and Scottie Chestnut Causey.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Cleo Causey, Carl Causey, Clarene Vereen, Iva Jean Causey and Iva Dean Causey.
Joyce was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was a loving military wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Holt is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Paul Lavon Holt Sr.; children, Paul Lavon Holt Jr. (Dawn) and Linda Shelley (James); brother, Glendale Causey; four grandchildren, CJ Shelley (Bridgit), Hunter Shelley (Harley), Evan Holt and Hayden Holt; three great-grandchildren, River Gene Shelley, Scottie Joyce “SJ” Shelley and Steele Shelley; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
